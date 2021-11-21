Afghanistan: Kandahar residents harassed by armed men claiming to be Taliban member

Kandahar [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): As the security situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, residents in the southern province of Kandahar said that some armed individuals claiming to be members of the Taliban are harassing the people, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Tolo News, residents called on officials to hold the perpetrators accountable.

"We praise their good actions and criticise their bad actions. We- the people- have the right to make peaceful criticism. Those among the forces of the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) who oppress the public should be punished. They should bring strict reform to their forces," Tolo News quoted Sayed Ahmad Zahid, a resident as saying.

"The people who are affiliated with the Islamic Emirate forces and misuse their authority should be kicked out," said Mohammad Amin, another resident.

The reforming commission of the Islamic Emirate said that those who conduct courts for desertion and oppress the people would be punished, Tolo News reported.



"The reform commission was established to prevent those who bother our people. We are given the authority by the leadership to dismiss those Islamic Emirate forces, who violate the policy of the Islamic Emirate and who disturb the people," said Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, head of the commission.

According to the commission, over 650 members of the Islamic Emirate forces have been dismissed on charges of various crimes.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down.

Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

