Afghanistan: Kankor University results annouced, No women topper brings disappointment among netizens

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 6 (ANI): After Afghanistan's Kankor University announced its entrance exam results on Saturday, netizens expressed their disappointment over no girl's name in the list of the top 10 toppers.

Earlier, the Kankor University announced entrance exam results where the top 10 students were "all-male," but it didn't go well with the netizens as before the Taliban took control over Afghanistan, girls have consistently topped the exam, Khaama Press reported.

While, in 2020 and in 2021, two brilliant Afghan girls, Shamsia Alizada and Selgai Baran, won the top places on the Kankor exams, prior to the Taliban taking power in Afghanistan.

The results of the Kankor exam 2022 were released on Saturday, November 5, by the National Examination Authority, which the Taliban govern. Suleiman, Mohammad Shabir, Hedayat and Mohammad Zia, received the first through tenth scores, respectively, according to the results that were made public.

According to Khaama Press, Afghan users took to their social media platform and voiced their disappointment over girls being removed from academic sectors, especially the list of entrance exam winners after the results were announced in addition to a list that features 10 of the top candidates from the 2022 entrance exam, all of whom are boys.

The writer and one of the users, Afsana Wahidyar, wrote on her Facebook page, "I wish success to all these students. However, the cloud in my eyes began to pour when I looked at this list (which contained the names of the top 10 students for the entrance exam)." She continued by stating that Afghan girls were forced to stay at home and that attending school and studying had become their dream, according to Khaama Press.

How can you expect girls to take exams with enthusiasm and receive outstanding scores when girls are banned from schools for any pretext, a journalist named Nilofar Langar wrote on her Facebook page?

Langar added that despite the disappointment, even if girls made it to the top 10 "do the mullahs allow a girl to come out on top and be an inspiration for the girls?"

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on March 15, 2021, has caused huge political turmoil in the country accompanied by worsening conditions for women residing there.

Earlier, European Parliament member Hannah Neuman also condemned the increase in violence against women and girls in Afghanistan. She highlighted a number of issues faced by Afghan women, especially cases of underage marriage, trafficking of girls on the rise and also violence against them.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights and rights of women, paying no heed to increased incidents of violence and crimes towards women since the takeover. (ANI)