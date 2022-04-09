Afghanistan: Malnourishment rising in Badghis

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 8 (ANI): Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the cases of malnourishment among children rose by a staggering 50 per cent in the Badghis province of the country.

"The figures show a 50 per cent increase since last year," said Abdul Rauf Saberi, head of malnutrition at Badghis Public Health Department, Tolo News reported.

According to the department, in the past three months, nearly 2,000 malnourished children have been brought to Badghis public hospitals for treatment.



"Here is nothing, no medicine and here is nothing to eat. It would be nice of you if someone would help us," said Gullalai, the mother of a malnourished child, in a dialogue with Tolo News.

"We have come here but it has not worked yet, there is no medicine here," said Zulaikha, the mother of two malnourished children.

More than 5,500 severely undernourished children were brought to the province's hospital the previous year for treatment, as per Baghdis Public Health Department. (ANI)





