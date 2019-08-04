Afghanistan: Military camp attack kills 3 soldiers, 5 militants

Takhar [Afghanistan], Aug 4 (Xinhua/ANI): At least three soldiers lost their lives in clashes after a border force camp in Taluqan here was attacked by armed militants overnight.

"Armed militants attacked a border force camp in Chah Ab district Saturday night. The security forces responded and fought back the attackers and the clashes left three soldiers and five militants dead," provincial police spokesman Abdul Khailil Asir told Xinhua on Sunday.

Three personnel and five militants were also wounded during the incident, the official added.

In a separate incident, a Taliban local leader named Khan Mohammad and one of his subordinates were arrested late Saturday night after the Afghan army Special Forces launched an operation in Ishkamish district, south of Taluqan, Abdul Hadi Jamal, spokesman of army Corps 217 Pamir based in the region, told Xinhua.

The detainees were found to be involved in terror crimes in the past.

Violence has escalated in the relatively peaceful northern region over the past few years as Afghan security forces pushed against the militants in the southern and eastern regions. (Xinhua/ANI)

