Afghanistan: More than 1,500 civilians killed, injured in July

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 3 (ANI): More than 1,500 civilians were killed or injured in Afghanistan in July, according to the United Nations.

This is the highest number of casualties recorded in a single month since May 2017, TOLOnews reported. In fact, this is also the highest number of casualties documented in one month since the starting of 2019.

"As peace efforts have intensified in recent weeks, so too has the conflict on the ground," said the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto.

"I call on all parties not to ramp up military operations thinking that doing so will give them a stronger position in talks about peace. Escalating the conflict will have one primary result: greater loss of civilian life. Now is the time to demonstrate restraint and real respect for the lives of ordinary Afghan civilians," he said.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), there was an increase in the number of Taliban attacks last month. The mission voiced its concerns regarding the harm done to civilians through attacks using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). More than 50 percent of the civilians were injured or killed due to IEDs last month.

The United Nations also stated that civilian casualties due to operations by Pro-Government Forces (PGFs) are also at concerning levels.

The organisation urged all sides to ensure compliance with obligations under international laws, reminding them of their responsibility to protect civilians. (ANI)

