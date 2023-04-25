Afghanistan: More than 200 people injured in road accidents in Herat during Eid celebrations

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 25 (ANI): At least 220 people were injured in road accidents during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in western Herat Province, Khaama Press reported.

Motorcycle accidents were the leading cause of injury, as per the news report. Mohammad Rafiq Shirzai, an official of the regional hospital in Herat, said that 220 injured people were taken to the regional hospital for treatment during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, Farhad Afzali, head of the emergency department at Herat Hospital, said they had over 60 traffic incidents on the first day of Eid, according to a Khaama Press report. Afzali noted that there were 63 incidents on the second day while 74 traffic incidents were reported on the third day.

A victim of an accident named Hamed said, "We were going to the desert. The road was also sandy. The motorcycle's tire slipped, and we fell. There were two of us. My brother was not hurt, but my leg was broken," Khaama Press reported.



According to Mohammad Rafiq Shirzai, 75 people were hurt during the Eid Festival due to other criminal incidents in Herat. The officials said that the reason for accidents could be speed driving, damaged roads and not following traffic rules.

Earlier this month, three people were killed, and six others were injured in a traffic accident in the central province of Afghanistan, Bamyan, Tappa-e-Almas road, Khaama Press reported citing local sources.

The sources revealed that the accident occurred when the Taliban vehicle skidded off the road, killing three Taliban men and injuring six others.

A number of road accidents have been taking place in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of numerous people, usually on highways, as per the news report.

According to experts, the excessive frequency of traffic incidents has been taking place due to a lack of traffic rules, damaged roadways, and negligent driving. As per the news report, Afghanistan is one of the few nations where traffic rules are not followed, which is the reason for many accidents. (ANI)

