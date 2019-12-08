Afghanistan: Mortal remains of Tetsu Nakamura sent back to Japan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 8 (ANI): The mortal remains of Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who died in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan earlier this week, were sent back to Japan following a ceremony at the Kabul airport attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Addressing the ceremony here on Saturday, Ghani described the Japanese aid worker as a "hero" and announced that all completed, as well as incomplete projects he worked on, will be named after him, reported Tolo News.

Ghani extended his condolences to the Nakamura's family, and helped carry his coffin at the airport.

"Dr. Nakamura was a great man who dedicated his whole life for improving the lives of the most vulnerable people in Afghanistan," Ghani said.

Nakamura headed the NGO Peace Medical Service and made great contributions in areas of medical care in the Nangarhar province. His death sparked a strong backlash and an outpouring of grief from the Afghan people with whom he spent thirty years of his life.

The Japanese doctor came to Afghanistan in the 1980s to treat leprosy. He had been awarded honorary Afghan citizenship by President Ghani. Outside of his contribution in the areas of medical care, he had contributed in the building of 11 dams, over 1500 wells and a 25.5 kilometres long canal.

Nakamura, along with his driver and bodyguards, were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked their vehicle in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday. The gunmen had fled the scene after the incident and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI)

