Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Photo courtesy: Afghan MFA website)
Afghanistan objects to summoning of envoy by Pak

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:59 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Afghanistan has objected to the summoning of its charge d'affaires by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry over the harassment claims made by Pakistani diplomats working in the country's embassy in Kabul.
A statement by Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday stated that the country would "seriously investigate" the harassment claims, and provided assurance that it is committed to ensuring the safety of Pakistani diplomats.
"Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan expresses its severe objection and deepest concern over the summoning of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Islamabad by Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and the misconduct of the entity's personnel, and deems this action in clear contradiction with diplomatic norms and principles," the statement read.
"The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan states that the Government of Afghanistan shall seriously investigate this claim and provides assurance that the Government of Afghanistan is committed to providing safety to the diplomats of Pakistan as well as other diplomats in the country," it added.
The ministry called on the Pakistani government to align its diplomatic relations with Afghanistan in compliance with international conventions and accepted diplomatic norms.
The matter pertains to Pakistan Foreign officer summoning Afghan envoy on Sunday to convey its concerns over the safety and security of its diplomatic personnel. The country has also suspended its consular services indefinitely owing to security concerns after the harassment claims.
"The Afghan Cd'A was informed that the Officers and Staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed over the past two days. They were obstructed on the road and the Embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the Embassy," the statement by Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs read, adding that he has been asked to relay Pakistan's concerns to Afghan authorities and to urge them "to immediately investigate these security violations and harassment incidents". (ANI)

