Afghanistan officially bans all foreign TV series

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): The Taliban has officially banned the broadcast of all foreign TV series in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported citing a person familiar with the situation.

"The Taliban clearly said to stop showing any foreign TV series translated into Dari or Pashto [official languages of Afghanistan]," a participant of the meeting of Afghan broadcasters, held on Thursday, said, according to the Russian News Agency.

A participant stated that the new authorities said they would not accept any excuses for violating the ban.



"There is no film industry in Afghanistan, and there are no shows or movies that can replace the foreign ones. This restriction means people have to turn off the TV sets," the source said, Sputnik reported.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

