Afghanistan: One killed, two injured in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 14 (ANI): One person was killed and two others injured after a blast occurred in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency, quoting deputy interior minister Mohammad Ezam, reported.



The explosion occurred at Police District 8 of Kabul city today, the official added without providing more details.

On Friday, a bomb attack targeted a mini-bus in the Dasht-i-Barch area of Kabul, killing two civilians and injuring three others.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's blast. (ANI)

