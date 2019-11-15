Representative image
Representative image

Afghanistan: Police chief along with 3 bodyguard killed in Taliban ambush

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:50 IST

Warsaj [Afghanistan], Nov 15 (ANI): A police chief of Takhar's Warsaj district and his three bodyguards were killed in a Taliban ambush on Takhar-Baghlan highway here on Friday morning.
The incident took place when the Mohammad Afzal along with his bodyguards was heading towards Kabul province, Tolo News reported citing a spokesman for the Baghlan police chief.
Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:13 IST

US playing Dalai Lama card shows it lacks strategic vision:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Calling the United States 'naive' for planning at raising the issue of Dalai Lama's succession at the United Nations, Director of China Institute at Fudan University Prof Zhang Weiwei has claimed Washington's actions signify that it lacks a 'strategic vision'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:27 IST

Nepal local government representatives on exposure visit to India

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 15 (ANI): A delegation of Nepal local government representatives is in India for an exposure visit as a part of India's post-earthquake reconstruction effort.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:26 IST

LHC admits plea seeking unconditional travel permission for Nawaz Sharif

Lahore (Pakistan), Nov 15 (ANI): Rejecting the claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, the Lahore High Court on Friday admitted a plea seeking the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list unconditionally.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:26 IST

Gilgit Baltistan: Protests against tax-hike turn massive

Gilgit, PoK (ANI) Nov 15 (ANI): Weeks-long protests against the taxation laws are gaining momentum and reaching wide across Gilgit Baltistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:43 IST

UK top defence officials to visit India later this month: Envoy

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen defence cooperation, United Kingdom's top defence officials will visit India later this month, British High Commissioner, Dominic Asquith, told ANI on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:36 IST

Britain envoy congratulates India for improving its rank in ease...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): British High Commission to India Dominic Asquith on Friday congratulated India for improving its rank in World Bank's ease of doing business.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:17 IST

HMS Queen Elizabeth to operate in Indian Ocean on its maiden...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith announced that UK's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will operate in the Indian Ocean region on its maiden voyage.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:09 IST

Yellow Vest protests cost France USD 2.75 billion

Paris [France], Nov 15 (ANI): France has lost USD 2.75 billion over the yellow vest protests, which started exactly a year ago.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:30 IST

US jails Iranian businessman for violating sanctions

Washington D. C. [US], Nov 15 (ANI): An Iranian businessman Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced to 46 months in prison for violating US sanctions against Iran, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:17 IST

At US Congressional hearing, brave Kashmiri Sunandha Vashisht...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistan's diabolic propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir was exposed by a brave and fearless Kashmiri columnist and political commentator, Sunanda Vashisht, who gave a befitting reply to the neighbouring country over its nefarious attempts to spread disharmony and nurture

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 15:41 IST

Rule of law on brink of collapse, warns Hong Kong police

Hong Kong, Nov 15 (ANI): The anti-government protesters in Hong Kong continued their blockade of parts of the city for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, forcing schools to shut and blocking highways.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 15:13 IST

Lithuanian President pardons two Russian spies

Vilnius [Lithuania], Nov 15 (ANI): Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russian nationals in a move that could pave the way for a possible three-way spy exchange between Russia, Norway and Lithuania, its presidential office said Friday.

Read More
iocl