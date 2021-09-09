Afghanistan: Political party leaders protest cabinet choices made by Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 9 (ANI): Major political parties in Afghanistan have expressed their displeasure over the Taliban's new caretaker government for failing to include different groups.

On Tuesday, the Taliban formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing in its new government hardliners who oversaw the fight against the US-led military coalition. The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures that are on the UN Sanctions List.

"The announcement of the government showed that the Taliban is more monopolist and extremist in politics and power than the previous imposed leaders," said Salahuddin Rabbani, Jamiat-e-Islami Party.

Atta Mohammad Noor, the head of the splinter faction of Jamiat-e-Islami Party, said, "The announcement of the government is against all regulations and ruling laws. This is the sign of hegemony, monopoly and a return to the past. "According to us, this government is doomed to fail."

The US, EU have also slammed the new government for failing to honour vows for an inclusive government. The United States on Wednesday said that the outfit would have to work for the right to be regarded by the international community as a legitimate government.



The remarks were made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after holding bilateral talks with German counterpart Heiko Mass at the Ramstein Air Base in western Germany. "The Taliban seek international legitimacy. Any legitimacy -- any support -- will have to be earned," Blinken said, after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which operates in the Panjshir province, described the new government as illegal. The resistance said that they will declare a parallel government after consultation with politicians.

Taliban on Tuesday announced the caretaker government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the group, as his deputy.

Mullah Yaqoob, one of the deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016 and the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, will act as caretaker Defence Minister. Abdul Salam Hanafi has been made the second deputy to Prime Minister Akhund.

No non-Taliban figures were immediately announced- an indication that the outfit had not bowed down to domestic and international pressure to create an inclusive regime. (ANI)

