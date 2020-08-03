Afghanistan President expresses gratitude to PM Modi for timely food, medical assistance

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet the requirement in Afghanistan.

During their telephonic conversation, PM Modi also reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual bilateral interest.

Both leaders also exchanged greetings on Eid-Al-Adha. (ANI)