Afghanistan President extends support to India amid COVID-19 surge

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 25 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid the record upsurge in COVID-19 infections in the country.

"Our hearts go out to the Indian people and government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people and government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus," Ghani tweeted.

This comes as India recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Mohammed Haneef Atmar, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan also extended support to India.



"Our hearts and prayers go to all the great people of India at this time of national struggle against COVID-19. India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID vaccines. India will come out of it even stronger," Atmar tweeted.

Earlier today, the European Union (EU) said it will do its utmost to support India, amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country which has led to shortage of hospital beds and medical-grade oxygen in some parts of the country.

"The EU together with its Member States will do its utmost to support India in this difficult moment," said Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan.

Several other countries including the US, Iran, Russia, Australia, Bhutan, and the EU have extended support to India.

India's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. There are 26,82,751 active COVID-19 cases in the country, said the official data of the ministry. (ANI)

