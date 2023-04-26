Afghanistan: Price of airplane tickets doubles since last year

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 25 (ANI): A number of travel agencies in Afghanistan have said that the price of airplane tickets has doubled since last year, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

As per the agencies, the current price of tickets for Kabul to Dubai has increased to USD 500, but it was USD 250 two years ago.

Hasib Ahmad, a travel agent, said: "Before, the price of tickets for Kabul- Dubai and Kabul-Istanbul flights was more than USD 200 and now it's more than USD 450."

"The prices are so high and face people with challenges for both airfare and transit (of goods) that go to Dubai and Istanbul," said Tamim, an employee of a travel agency.

According to travel agencies, the number of passengers on flights has decreased.



Some traders said that due to the suspension of flights of foreign airlines, the price of tickets has increased, and they have asked the Taliban to monitor the price of tickets, according to TOLO News.

"Unfortunately, recently airlines increased the price of tickets, and that price is so high for passengers and traders," said Mahboobullah, a trader.

"We call on the Islamic Emirate to provide help for traders to travel and to control the prices," said Ezatullah Niazi, another trader, as quoted by TOLO News.

Afghanistan's Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation under the caretaker Taliban regime, said the increase in the price of airplane fuel in the world is the most important reason for the increase in the price of air travel in the country.

"We have a certain price for foreign flights but if they increase it more we will interfere as we interfered with Pakistani flights in the early days of the Islamic Emirate," said Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Taliban-led Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

Currently, Mahan, Taban, Kam Air, and Ariana companies are transporting passengers abroad, and so far, major foreign aviation companies such as Emirates, Turkish Airlines, and Fly Dubai have not resumed their flights in Afghanistan. (ANI)

