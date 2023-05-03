Afghanistan receives Euro 1.5 million monetary aid from Ireland

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 3 (ANI): Afghanistan received fresh monetary aid for the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) of Euro 1.5 million for 2023, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced, Khaama Press reported.

On Tuesday, OCHA posted on Twitter to acknowledge Ireland's recent significant contributions to the Afghan people, saying that additional humanitarian supplies will have a beneficial impact on the lives of Afghans in general.

In all of Afghanistan, poverty and hunger have significantly increased since the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021.



Approximately 28.3 million Afghans, or roughly two-thirds of the country's population, will require urgent humanitarian and protective assistance in 2023, according to the organization's (OCHA) findings, reported Khaama Press.

The biggest and worst humanitarian disaster in the world at the beginning of the year was in Afghanistan. Both in terms of quantity and intensity, this signifies a drastic decline.

Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly urged the international world to continue to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people and provide assistance to them during these trying times.

Aid organisations and humanitarian organisations have remained committed to continuing to provide their life-saving support to the people of Afghanistan in 2023, despite the restrictions imposed by the Taliban de facto government, particularly on women and girls. (ANI)

