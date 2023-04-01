Afghanistan receives medical aid, food supplies from UAE

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 1 (ANI): In order to help and provide the earthquake victims of Afghanistan with sufficient aid, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sent urgent medical and food supplies to the victims of the disaster, Khaama Press reported.

The announcement of aid being provided to afghan people was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

"Today, the UAE sent a plane carrying 38 tons of urgent medical and food supplies to Afghanistan to meet the needs of thousands of Afghan families affected by earthquakes that recently struck northeastern Afghanistan," Khaama Press reported citing the UAE ministry.



According to the statement, giving these commodities will improve humanitarian assistance for disadvantaged groups, such as women, children, and the elderly.

"Providing these supplies is part of the UAE's enduring efforts to provide urgent relief to countries affected by natural disasters and enhance humanitarian support for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly," the statement read as per the Afghan news agency.

An earthquake of a magnitude of 6.5 struck Afghanistan this week, killing more than ten people and wounding many more.

Around 665 homes throughout Afghanistan, including Badakhshan, Takhar, Panjshir, and Kunar, were damaged as a result of the earthquake, which also inflicted financial and economic damage, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

