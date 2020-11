Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan on Saturday reported 121 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its tally to 45,963.



Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry reported 12 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, raising the death toll to 1,752 since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country in February.

The ministry also said that 349 more patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 36,644 in Afghanistan. (ANI/Xinhua)