Afghanistan reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, 44,706 in total

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan reported 203 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising its national tally to 44,706, including 6,927 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.



"Laboratories conducted 1,307 tests during the past 24 hours, out of the total tests 203 were positive COVID-19 cases in eight provinces of Afghanistan's 34 provinces," the ministry said in a statement.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 139,112 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in February.

In the latest efforts to contain the pandemic, the ministry ordered the closure of wedding halls across the country for one month. (ANI/Xinhua)

