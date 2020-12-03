Afghanistan reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, 47,256 in total

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan on Thursday reported 276 new confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 2,379 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 47,256, including 8,113 active cases.



The Ministry of Public Health said that 1,841 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic have been reported since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February in the country, an increase of 19 in the past 24 hours.

Out of the total infected people, 37,302 have recovered, including 276 patients newly discharged from hospitals.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have so far completed 154,487 tests for coronavirus infection, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

