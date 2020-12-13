Afghanistan reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 49,237 in total

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan on Sunday reported 321 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 1,665 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 49,237, including 8,312 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.



Up to 1,971 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, an increase of 11 within the past 24 hours.

A total of 56 patients showed improvement and were discharged from hospitals since early Saturday.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 169,413 tests since February, according to ministry's figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

