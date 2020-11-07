Afghanistan reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 42,033 in total

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan on Saturday reported 58 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 218 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 42,033, the country's Ministry of Public Health confirmed.



The Ministry has recorded 1,556 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, an increase of two within the past 24 hours.





Out of the total infected people, 34,446 patients have recovered, including six who showed improvement and were discharged from hospitals since early Friday.



Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 125,112 tests since February. (ANI/Xinhua)

