Afghanistan: Residents of Baghlan province raise concern over lack of beds in hospitals, hygiene

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 8 (ANI): The residents of Baghlan province of Afghanistan urged the government to complete construction of the hospital's new building as they have been suffering from a lack of beds and other facilities, Pajhwok News agency reported on Thursday.

The new hospital building's development began under the previous administration and was 60 per cent finished when the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year. However, progress was halted since.

A native of the Hussainkhel region named Hazrat Gul revealed to Pajhwok Afghan News that his wife has aplastic anaemia.

"I took her to the provincial hospital and found the blood, but there was no empty bed. So she waited for two days for the blood transfusion," he said.



The provincial hospital is unable to meet the needs of residents of the province, Pajhwok News reported quoting Farhad Ahmadzai, leader of the Hussainkhel council as saying.

"I have often seen people taking their patients to Balkh and Kunduz provinces due to the lack of beds in the provincial hospital," he added.

Several additional Baghlan locals made such claims, asking the authorities to finish building the new hospital.

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, the international community has been expressing concern over the situation of people in the war-ravaged nation and calling for respecting the rights of women.

Taliban has ordered women to cover their faces in public places and they have been banned from visiting public parks, gymnasiums and baths. (ANI)

