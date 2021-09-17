Afghanistan should have inclusive govt, with representatives from all ethnic, religious, political groups: SCO nations

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 17 (ANI): Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member nations stated that it is critical to have an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with representatives from all ethnic, religious and political groups of Afghan society.

The SCO member states also expressed their support for Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state, free of terrorism, war and drugs.

These developments came after the SCO member states adopted Dushanbe Declaration following the 21st Summit in Tajikistan.



In the Dushanbe Declaration, the SCO member "expressed their support for Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state, free of terrorism, war and drugs."

Meanwhile, it is the first SCO Summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth Summit that India has participated as a full-fledged member of SCO. The meeting is being chaired by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

The summit is being attended by the leaders of the SCO member states, observer states, secretary-general of the SCO, executive director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), and other invited guests. (ANI)

