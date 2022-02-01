Afghanistan: Students welcome reopening of universities

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 1 (ANI): The Afghan students are happy with the decision of the Taliban to reopen all public universities across the country.

"We are happy that such decisions have been made. All students have regained their hopes," said Mohammad Saleh, a student, reported Tolo News.

Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education announced on Sunday that all public universities in warm areas will be opened on February 2 and in cold areas on February 26.

"The lessons in cold areas will begin on Haut 7th (February 2),' said Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.

"The enrollment process of the those who succeeded in the university entrance of 1400 solar year will also begin during this period (February 2)," he added.



Since the fall of the former government in mid-August last year, public universities have remained shut for students all over the country.

Also, many academic and high-profile individuals left the country.

Bargi Khalil, a university instructor, told Tolo News, "There should be no change in the educational method of the Ministry of Higher Education. We don't say that there should not be positive changes, but the former methods should continue."

Earlier, the Islamic Emirate said it had made plans to segregate male and female students.

Girls are only allowed to attend classes up to sixth grade in public schools. Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, girls in most parts of Afghanistan have not been allowed back to school beyond grade 7.

The closing of girls' schools has been met with sharp reactions inside the country as well as from the international community.

Meanwhile, a number of female students who remain out of school said the Islamic Emirate should keep its promise and reopen the schools in the new year. (ANI)

