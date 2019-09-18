Afghanistan: Suicide bombing injures 10 in Jalalabad

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Sept 18 (ANI): At least 10 people sustained injuries in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Wednesday, as per local authorities.

The blast occurred near the "Electronic National Identity Cards Department (e-NIC)" in Police District 3 of Jalalabad city, TOLOnews quoted the spokesperson for the provincial governor as saying.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

