Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Sept 18 (ANI): At least 10 people sustained injuries in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Wednesday, as per local authorities.
The blast occurred near the "Electronic National Identity Cards Department (e-NIC)" in Police District 3 of Jalalabad city, TOLOnews quoted the spokesperson for the provincial governor as saying.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Afghanistan: Suicide bombing injures 10 in Jalalabad
ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:20 IST
