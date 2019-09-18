Afghanistan: Suicide bombing leaves one dead, many injured

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Two gunmen are still fighting, while one has been killed by the security forces in the eastern city of Afghanistan in what was reported to be an act of suicide bombing on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Nangarhar province governor confirmed the incident about the blast that was witnessed near the "Electronic National Identity Cards Department (e-NIC)" in Police District 3 of Jalalabad city, TOLO news reported.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

At least ten injured have been taken to the nearby hospital in the city of Jalal-Abad.

More details are still awaited. (ANI)

