Afghanistan: Taliban abduct 27 peace activists

Farah [Afghanistan] Dec 25 (ANI): Taliban have abducted 27 peace activists, who were travelling to the province of Farah in western Afghanistan, the People's Peace Movement told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The activists were abducted late on Tuesday in Farah province, where they were going from the neighbouring Herat province in six cars.

The abductees were taken to an unknown location, Watandost said, adding that he had no information about their fate.

Mohibullah Mohib, the spokesman for the Farah Police Chief, said that they had no details to disclose. (ANI)