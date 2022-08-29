Afghanistan: Taliban member killed in mine explosion in Kunar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): A Taliban member was killed and six others were injured in a blast in Kunar province of Afghanistan, local media reported citing authorities.

Khaama Press reported that the Taliban member was killed in a roadside mine explosion in the country.

Mawlawi Abdul Haq Haqqani, the police chief of the province said that a vehicle carrying the group's forces was targeted in an explosion on Sunday.

According to the publication, three people have been arrested in connection with the mine explosion.

Last week, a Taliban vehicle hit a roadside mine in Panjshir province.

The roadside mine explosion in Panjshir province's Rukha district took place on August 22.

The Taliban claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Islamic State continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.



Earlier, an explosion at a mosque in Kabul killed 20 people and injured 40 more, as per media reports.

The blast reportedly took place in a mosque in the Khair Khana area during evening prayers.

"As a result of an explosion in a mosque north of Kabul, 20 people were killed and another 40 were injured," an Afghan security source told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Among the dead is a top Islamic cleric named Amir Mohammad Kabuli.

Few weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.

This blast comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the Taliban have broken multiple pledges to respect human rights and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

The New York-based rights group in its report said Taliban human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

