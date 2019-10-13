Afghanistan: Taliban militants kill governor of Jaghatu district

Wardak [Afghanistan], Oct 13 (ANI): Taliban militants on Sunday killed the governor of the Jaghatu district of Afghanistan's Wardak, Raz Mohammad Waziri.

The governor was killed in his own car in Golai hospital area in the Koti Sangi district in western Kabul, Sputnik reported.

Police have declined to comment over the incident.

Taliban has launched a series of attack after US President abruptly ended the peace talks.

This comes as Defence Ministry announced that the government have gained control over 12 districts in five provinces in the last six month.

"For the past six months, 12 districts in Ghazni, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar and Faryab provinces have been completely liberated from Taliban control," Aman wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday. (ANI)

