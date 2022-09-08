Afghanistan: Taliban officials in Nimroz orders coffee shop to close down

Nimroz [Afghanistan], September 8 (ANI): Department of Vice and Virtue of Afghanistan's Nimroz province on Wednesday ordered to close the coffee shops and directed the wedding halls to stop playing music at wedding parties, local media reported.

The department said that when the prayers in the mosque were going on, the shopkeepers were still busy with their business. Mawlawi Abdul Ghafar Farooq, head of the Nimroz Department of Vice and Virtue said, "Within three months, sell your coffee shops, so reform can be brought into the society."

The department warned that violators will face serious consequences, Tolo News reported.

Meanwhile, the owners of the wedding halls said that there had been no music since last year in the wedding halls. Darwish Ahmad, one of the owners of the wedding halls, said, "They can come and search the hall."

"We invested money here and now the department of vice and virtue says to close it. We have no other job to do," said Nisar Ahmad, the owner of a coffee shop.

According to the department of Vice and Virtue, the owners of the coffee shops were ordered three months ago to change their business but due to a lack of jobs, they have not been able to find another business for themselves, reported Tolo News.

This is not the first time when Afghanistan released such orders. Regarding women, the Taliban have released some regressive order which has been reflected from time to time. Earlier, Taliban officials asked shopkeepers in Balkh province of Afghanistan to not sell anything to women not wearing a Hijab and warned of consequences if they fail to obey the order.



The shopkeepers in the provincial capital of Balkh, Mazar-e-Sharif were informed of the new order, as per Khaama Press in the famous Blue Mosque of Mazar-e-Sharif city.

Shopkeepers stated that serious action would be taken against them if they sell products to women who do not wear hijab, as per the new decree.

Notably, the Taliban's Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice previously declared that all Afghan women must wear the hijab and their statement mandated hijab for Afghan women preferred the all-encompassing blue burqa, Chadari which became a global icon of the Taliban's prior extremist tenure from 1996 to 2001.

The atrocities of the Taliban against Afghan women have been on a continuous surge since the organization seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, banning young girls and women of humanitarian rights.

Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement for women and girls.

Dozens of Afghan women continue to protest against the Taliban's order on women wearing the hijab.

As a result of this, women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health.

Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within 10 months of Afghanistan's takeover. (ANI)

