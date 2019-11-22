Representative image
Afghanistan: Taliban releases 10 Afghan soldiers, says Red Cross

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:38 IST

Helmand [Afghanistan], Nov 22 (ANI): The Taliban has released 10 captured Afghan soldiers, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday.
The ICRC said that 10 Afghan soldiers were handed over to Red Cross by Taliban in Nahr-e Saraj district, Helmand, who transferred them to the Afghan authorities in Lashkar Gah on Thursday, Tolo News reported.
This comes days after the terrorist group released two foreign professors as part of a prisoner swap deal between the group and the Afghan government, under which the latter released three terrorists, including Anas Haqqani, from Bagram prison.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad has welcomed the recent steps by Taliban and hoped that they lead to a reduction in violence and rapid progress towards a political settlement involving the Afghan government
"US envoy @US4AfghanPeace Welcomes the news that the #Taliban released 10 Afghan soldiers today. This action followed the release of Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government and the separate Taliban goodwill gesture of releasing two @AUAfghanistan professors," said Khalilzad

"Hopeful these steps lead to a reduction in violence and rapid progress towards a political settlement involving the Afghan government, the Taliban, and other Afghan leaders. The Afghan people yearn for peace and security, and we stand with them," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:03 IST

Japan's Nagoya to host G20 foreign ministers' meeting on November 22-23

Nagoya [Japan], November 22 (Sputnik/ANI): The Japanese city of Nagoya will host a two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers starting Friday.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:13 IST

Peshawar: Plea filed against Pak Army chief for being Ahmadi Muslim

Peshawar [Pakistan], Nov 22 (ANI): A petition has been filed against Pakistan Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for serving at the top post despite being an Ahmadi Muslim.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:40 IST

India calls for galvanized international cooperation to secure...

New York (US), Nov 22 (ANI): Highlighting that exposure to the digital environment is reshaping childhood by creating both opportunities and unprecedented risks, India at United Nations on Thursday called for "galvanized international cooperation'' to safeguard children from inappropriate contents and

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:22 IST

US urges international community to ensure succession of Dalai...

Washington [US], Nov 22 (ANI): Asserting that the succession of Dalai Lama "does not belong" to the Chinese government, the United States on Thursday (local time) urged the international community to ensure that the succession process goes forward by its normal methods.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:59 IST

We should support India in continued fight against terror: US...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Calling India an important ally and a critical trading partner of the United States, Congressman Francis Rooney has said that Washington should support India in its continued fight against terrorism as well as in countering other geopolitical and regional threats fac

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:18 IST

Trump lashes out at Iran over internet shutdown

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Iran for blocking the internet to cover up the "tremendous violence" in the country during the anti-government protests.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 05:47 IST

CPEC not an aid to Pak but form of financing ensuring guaranteed...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Thursday deemed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a form of financing ensuring guaranteed profits for Chinese state-owned enterprises, and pointed out that the multi-billion dollar

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:34 IST

Netanyahu calls corruption charges against him 'attempted coup'

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected his indictment on a series of corruption charges and accused the prosecutors of staging an attempted coup.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:53 IST

US: Michael Bloomberg files paperwork for presidential run

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork with US Federal Election Commission on Thursday to run for President as a Democrat in the 2020 elections.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:52 IST

4 Indian-origin lawmakers inducted into Trudeau's new Cabinet

Ottawa [Canada], Nov 22 (ANI): Four Indian-origin lawmakers, including a Hindu woman, are among the 36 ministers inducted into Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new Cabinet.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:41 IST

16 found alive inside sealed lorry trailer on Ireland bound ferry

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 22 (ANI): Sixteen men were found alive inside a sealed lorry trailer heading towards Ireland from France on a ferry, Irish media reported on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:48 IST

Imran Khan, Trump discuss Afghan peace process, other regional...

Islamabad [Pakistan] Nov 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday night during which the former re-affirmed Islamabad's commitment to the advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful an

