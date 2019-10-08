Afghanistan: Tally of injured in Ghazni blast touches 23

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 8 (ANI): The tally of wounded students in the Ghazni University blast in southern Afghanistan has risen to 23.

In the explosion that occurred on Tuesday, 18 women and five men were wounded by the improvised explosive device targeting University students, reported Tolo News.

Baz Mohammad Hemat, head of Ghazni's provincial hospital, confirmed the incident and said that the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

No group so far has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

