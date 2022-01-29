Afghanistan: Three injured in blast in Helmand province

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 29 (ANI): Three people were injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, Pajhwok Afghan News has reported.

Citing an official, the news outlet reported on Friday, that the explosion injured three civilians in the Nad Ali district of the province.



On January 22, at least seven people were killed and nine were injured in an explosion in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan.

The bomb blast hit a minibus in PD12 of the capital of Herat province, TOLOnews reported. At least four women were among the dead, the report added.

Prior to that, a gas tank exploded in the Lalpora area of eastern Nangarhar province, killing nine children and injuring four more. (ANI)

