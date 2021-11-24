Afghanistan to resume issuing passports in 10 more provinces: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 24 (ANI): Afghanistan will resume issuing passports in ten more provinces starting on November 25, a media report citing the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Wednesday.



"Tomorrow [Thursday], the process of issuing passports will commence in ten additional provinces -- Parwan, Kapisa, Logar, Wardak, Ghazni, Daykundi, Faryab, Ghor, Nuristan and Badakhshan," Sputnik news agency citing ministry statement reported.

Earlier in the day, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing the ministry's Passport Department, that at least 25,000 passports were ready to be issued. The acting head of the department, Alim Gul Haqqani, was cited as saying that the new documents will be attributed to "the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," which was the country's name during the previous administration, as opposed to the "Islamic Emirate," widely used by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), according to Sputnik news agency.

In October, the passport department resumed its services in the capital of Kabul and on November 14 in seven provinces - Herat, Kandahar, Kunduz, Balkh, Nangarhar, Khost and Paktia. (ANI)

