Afghanistan: Two dead, 9 injured following clash between two families

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 10 (ANI): Two persons were killed and seven injured following a clash between members of two feuding families, Khaama Press reported.

The two families are residents of the Paktia province of Afghanistan and were reportedly involved in a legal dispute which eventually turned into a violent and fatal confrontation.

As per the local sources, the incident occurred in one of the Zurmat district's villages in Paktia province on Tuesday, reported Khaama Press.

The Paktia police spokesperson told the media that the incident has left two fatalities and wounded seven other people.



According to a health official in the province, seven injured people and two dead bodies were taken to the Gardiz District Hospital, and as per the local sources five of the wounded were critical. The critically injured were later transported to a hospital in Paktia for treatment.

Under the Taliban's rule, domestic violence, honour killings, personal and social enmity, family blood feuds, and suicide reports have seen a massive surge recently.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, the human rights situation has been exacerbated by a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. Acts of terror, killings, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region.

With the US troop's withdrawal from the country, a large-scale violence has been unleashed creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country.

At least 59 per cent of the population is now in need of humanitarian assistance - an increase of 6 million people compared with the beginning of 2021, according to UNAMA. (ANI)

