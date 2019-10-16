Afghanistan: Two security personnel killed in explosion in Laghman province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 16 (ANI): At least two members of Afghan Security Forces were killed and six others sustained injuries in a truck bomb explosion near a police headquarters in Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province on Wednesday, country's Interior Ministry confirmed, as cited by Tolo news.

The initial information provided by Afghan National Police (ANP) said that the explosion occurred at around 5:50 am (local time) in Alishing district of the province, Xinhua news agency reported provincial government spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai as saying.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

