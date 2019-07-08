Afghanistan: University professor held for links with ISIS

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jul 8 (ANI): Three suspects, including a lecturer from Kabul University, was arrested by Afghan forces on Sunday over charges of having suspected links with the Islamic State (ISIS) and plotting terror attacks in the Afghan capital.

In a statement, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan's intelligence agency, said that Mubashir Muslimyar, the professor, allegedly enticed students to join the ISIS, TOLOnews reported.

The three accused persons are being held on charges of plotting terror attacks in Kabul in recent times.

"Attack on a wrestling club, Maiwand Gym, in the west of Kabul on September 5, 2018, in which at least 21 people were killed, attack on a bus carrying the employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission in Kabul on June 4, which left five people dead, and an attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul this year, the NDS statement said.

The suspects have confessed that they were motivated by three lectures at Kabul University to join the dreaded terror group and carry out attacks, the investigative agency said. (ANI)

