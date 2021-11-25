Afghanistan: Women waiting for their basic rights under Taliban regime

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): Months after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Afghan women are still waiting in their houses for the regime to provide them with basic rights to study and work.

After the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan in August, the regime ordered all working women, except those in the public health sector, and female students to stay at home until all workplaces and learning environments would be deemed safe, Geo-Political informed.

Though the Taliban has said that females would be allowed to study. But, in September, when the group said that older boys could resume school, older girls aged between 12 and 18 were asked to stay at home until conditions are 'feasible'.

The group also announced that co-education would no longer be followed and universities would be segregated by gender while the women would be required to wear hijabs.

There have been speculations that the new rules would ultimately exclude women from education because the universities do not have the resources to provide separate classes, Geo-Political informed.



In addition to this, the Taliban also replaced the Ministry of Women Affairs building with the Ministry of Vice and Virtue.

Following this, a number of women's rights activists said that the removal of the women's ministry is against the commitment of the Taliban regarding women's right to work, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the Taliban after the siege of Afghanistan has been trying to deliver a moderate image to the world in an attempt to gain international confidence but experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

Earlier, Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst said that women are scared out of their (Taliban) minds, according to Four Nine, a prominent women's magazine in the West.

According to the international security director at the Asia-Pacific Foundation: "Women's lives [from 1996 to 2001] were very bleak and severely repressed by the Taliban. You're looking at an era where every aspect of a woman's life was controlled, contained, and confined." reported Four Nine. (ANI)

