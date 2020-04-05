Afghanistan's COVID-19 positive cases soar to 337

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of cases tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 337 in Afghanistan, spokesman for Public Health Ministry Wahidullah Mayar said on Sunday.

According to Mayar, 38 new positive cases including 10 in Kabul affected with COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the number to 337.

Seven patients have died due to the virus since the outbreak of the infection in the country in mid-February, and 12 others have recovered, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

