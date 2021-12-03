Afghanistan's economic woes continue under the Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 3 (ANI): Afghanistan is facing economic hardships after the takeover of the Taliban in August this year and its financial crisis has increased further.

Afghanistan's economy continues to plummet with the Taliban takeover. Afghanistan's economy is largely made up of the agriculture and services sector, both of which have already shown a decline. Agriculture has been the biggest source of employment has taken a huge hit due to the rising insecurity in the country and widespread droughts, according to the International Forum for Rights and Security.

Further, nine out of ten Afghan families are already unable to obtain sufficient food stocks and over 1 million children could face malnutrition and even death by starvation with further scares of the outbreak of diseases like measles and polio throughout the population, it added.



Earlier, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned of the emerging food insecurity in Afghanistan will affect almost 14 million people.

Further, in the regional hospital in southern Kandahar province, more than 70 children are admitted in the malnutrition ward, running over its capacity, according to the International Forum for Rights and Security.

Also under the US pressure, with sanctions been imposed, the World Bank cut off $600 million in funding which largely contributes to the country's healthcare system.

Further, it noted that as many as 2000 hospitals and clinics, including those designated for COVID patients have been forced to shut down across Afghanistan due to funds shortage. (ANI)

