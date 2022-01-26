Afghanistan's health system 'seriously under threat': WHO

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 26 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said fundamental and life-saving primary health care services in Afghanistan are under severe threat due to a lack of external funding since the change of regime in August 2021.

"Today, the population's health is seriously under threat. All the progress in health outcomes may be lost. WHO is urgently calling for international donors to step up and find an alternative funding mechanism for this crucial primary health care initiative.," the WHO said in a report.

The global health organisation said primary health care is the foundation of the national health system, providing health services to millions of people across the country.



The Sehatmandi programme is the backbone of Afghanistan's health system. It provides affordable health care for millions of people through 2,331 health facilities in 34 provinces, covering 64% of all public health facilities.

As the health system continues to collapse in Afghanistan, Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health said it is working to attract more global aid to Afghanistan in the health sector.

"If aid that is provided in the health sector is not distributed in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, the crisis in the health sector may escalate and people may face many problems," said Javid Hazhir, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.

This report by WHO comes as Paktia residents are complaining over the lack of health services in the province, and they ask the UN to provide them with health services, TOLONews reported.

"We urge the United Nations to provide medical assistance and equipment to the country's hospitals," said Gul Karim, a resident of Paktia. (ANI)

