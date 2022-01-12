Afghanistan's National Resistance Front, Taliban talks end without result

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 12 (ANI): The negotiations between Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) and the Taliban ended without any results in Tehran.

A member of the Resistance Front's negotiating team speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate team in return suggested that the Resistance Front leaders should return to Afghanistan--and the meeting ended with no tangible results, reported Tolo News.

The Islamic Emirate delegates led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Iran on Saturday and returned to Kabul on Monday.

An NRF member also said that they proposed the establishment of a transitional government in Afghanistan in their two-day meeting with officials of the Taliban hosted by Tehran, reported Tolo News.

"Our proposal to them was clear and it was to form a transitional government. So, this government (transitional government) would work for the next government and the people would enjoy equal rights and freedom. In return, the Taliban's proposal was surrender and the negotiations ended with no result," the team member said.



Meanwhile, Muttaqi said that they had good discussions with the NRF's team.

"You can also come if you have any complaints. We will sit and talk about it," he said.

Four officials from the Islamic Emirate and five members of the Resistance Front participated in the negotiating teams.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Economic Minister Din Mohammad Hanif, acting Industries and Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi, acting Deputy Minister for Borders and Tribal Affairs Haji Gul Mohammad were representing the Islamic Emirate in the negotiations, reported Tolo News.

Ismail Khan, a former Jihadi leader, Mawlawi Habibullah Hesam, Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, a member of NRF, Hesamuddin Shams, the former governor of Badghis, and Abdul Zahir Faiz Zada, the former governor of Ghor were members of the negotiating team. Ismail Khan was leading this team.

It is not known whether the Islamic Emirate and the Resistance Front pledged to continue such meetings in the future, reported Tolo News.

After the fall of Kabul on August 15, NRF remained the only defiant group led by Ahamd Masoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who are fighting the Taliban. (ANI)

