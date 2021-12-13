Afghans face unprecedented rise in cost of medicines as country's health sector struggles with challenges

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 (ANI): Unprecedented rise in the cost of pharmaceutical drugs has troubled Afghans at a time when the country's economy is on the brink of collapse and the health sector is struggling with challenges, reported local media.

"The medicine that costs 200 or 300 AFG, has now increased to 600 or 700 AFG. We urge the government to help the people and solve the problems," Ariana News quoted Kabul resident Hafizullah as saying.

Afghanistan's Pharmacy Union attributed the sharp price increase to the weak Afghani against the US dollar.

Deputy head of the union, Nimatullah Tawab Stanikzai, said that first of all there is a difference in the exchange rate. The supply of medicines is low while demand is high, Stanikzai added.

The union's deputy head also stated that the import of the medicines is not coming back to normal.



With regard to the rising cost of medicines, the Ministry of Public Health has established a commission has been established to monitor the price of pharmaceuticals on the market, according to Ariana News.

Dr Javed Hazher, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said that a commission led by the deputy minister of public health will monitor the quality of medicine at the bazaar.

He also said that some countries have assisted Afghanistan and hoped that the aid will continue. (ANI)










