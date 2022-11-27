Afghans in dire need of income, jobs as humanitarian aid 'insufficient': Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 27 (ANI): As the Afghans continue to live a miserable life under the rule of the Taliban, lack of jobs and income has made the lives of people 'miserable' as humanitarian aid has not proven sufficient over the time, TOLOnews reported citing the European Commission.

According to a Devex Report, the European Commission stated this month that "assistance is not enough, Afghan people want income and jobs, i.e the economy to improve," and that the "basic needs approach" in Afghanistan needs to change.

"Experience from past months' implementation and contacts with partners, international NGOs and think tanks show a growing consensus that humanitarian aid and basic needs assistance are important but not sufficient," the European Commission added.

Residents of Kabul stated that they needed employment possibilities to stabilise their economic condition because humanitarian aid alone could not improve their circumstances.

"When aid is provided to the people, it does not remain even for one month. If jobs are created, they can prevent poverty and unemployment," stated a resident of Kabul, Ahmadshah on the grave situation in Afghanistan.

Another Kabul citizen urged the administration to create work for the populace. Germany had previously committed 90 million euros to Afghanistan, according to TOLOnews.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 last year, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)