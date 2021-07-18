After abduction of its envoy's daughter, Afghanistan to call back ambassador along with all senior diplomats from Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 18 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call back the ambassador from Islamabad along with all senior diplomats in view of the abduction of an ambassador's daughter, said Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Sunday.

"President Ashraf Ghani instructs its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call back ambassador from Islamabad along with all senior diplomats in view of abduction of an ambassador's daughter. Our national psyche has been tortured," Amrullah Saleh tweeted.

This comes after Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday, July 16, and was severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home.

The caucus noted that the incident took place amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that the kidnapping case of the Afghanistan ambassador's daughter is expected to be solved within 72 hours, reported The Express Tribune.



Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Rasheed to ensure that the culprits behind the incident involving the ambassador's daughter are arrested within 48 hours.

Najibullah Alikhil, Afghan ambassador to Pakistan decried being "forced" to share a picture of his daughter late Saturday night after another woman's picture was incorrectly posted to social media after the news of her abduction broke.

In a tweet, the ambassador apologised for sharing his daughter's, Selsela Alikhil, picture but added that he felt compelled to share it after some other woman's picture was posted incorrectly on social media.

Moreover, Najibullah Alikhil gave an update about her daughter's condition and expressed profound gratitude for the messages of sympathy.

"Yesterday my daughter was kidnapped from Islamabad and beaten heavily, but by Allah blessing escaped. She feels better now. This inhuman attack has been following by the concerned authorities of both countries. I express my profound gratitude for the messages of sympathy," he tweeted. (ANI)

