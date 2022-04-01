After concluding talks with Jaishankar, Lavrov set to meet PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is paying an official visit to India is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening after concluding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Russian Foreign Minister will also call on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi later during the day, as per a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India from March 31 to April 1. Jaishankar met the Russian Foreign Minister for talks where both Ministers assessed the overall state of cooperation. They considered the implications of recent developments on trade and economic relations.

The EAM underlined that as a developing economy, global volatility in different domains is of particular concern to India. It is important for both countries that their economic, technological, and people-to-people contacts remain stable and predictable.



The two Ministers discussed developments pertaining to Ukraine. Minister Lavrov briefed the Indian side from Russia's perspective, including the ongoing talks.

Jaishankar emphasized the importance of the cessation of violence and ending hostilities. "Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, the UN Charter, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states", the EAM stated.

According to the press release the Ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Minister Lavrov conveyed his assessment of the recent conference on Afghanistan in China. The EAM noted that UNSCR 2593 (United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593) expressed the concerns of the international community and spoke of humanitarian support for the Afghan people.

Iran and JCPoA issues were also featured in the talks. EAM welcomed the Russian briefing on the matter.

Notably, the resolution UNSCR 2593 was adopted demanding that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country and reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. The resolution also called for enhanced efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (ANI)

