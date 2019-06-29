US President Donald Trump with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in Seoul on Saturday.
US President Donald Trump with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in Seoul on Saturday.

After G-20 summit, Trump meets Moon in S Korea over dinner

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:09 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Jun 29 (ANI): After attending the G-20 summit in Japan, US President Donald Trump on Saturday attended a dinner meeting hosted by his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the latter's presidential office here, hours after his arrival in South Korea.
Earlier today, Trump arrived at Osan Air Base in Gyeonggi Province on Air Force One plane and was received by South Korean and US officials including the country's Ambassador to South Korea, Harry Harris, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Trump then boarded a Marine One helicopter which took him to a US military base in Yongsan located in central Seoul.
He continued the rest of the journey by a car to reach the South Korean presidential office or the Cheong Wa Dae, where he was received by Moon.
The two leaders then took a stroll around the office complex and shared cocktail drinks together before holding a dinner meet at Sangchunjae pavilion, a beautiful structure modelled after a traditional Korean house, according to the news report.
The dinner meeting comes ahead of Trump's scheduled visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday. The DMZ serves as the de facto border between North Korea and South Korea.
In his previous visit in 2017, Trump had planned to visit DMZ along with Moon but was shelved due to poor weather conditions.
During the ongoing visit, Trump is expected to hold a meeting with over a dozen South Korean business leaders at a hotel before holding bilateral talks with Moon. Resuming the stalled denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea is expected to feature during the negotiations.
Talks between the two countries hit a roadblock after the second summit in Vietnam ended abruptly with no joint statement being released. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences over sanction waiver.
North Korea tested multiple short-range missiles last month as a sign of apparent frustration over the stalled negotiations and continuing sanctions.
Pyongyang has repeatedly insisted that the removal of sanctions will help spur economic growth, while Washington has reaffirmed that sanctions will not be removed till the communist country completely stopped its nuclear weapons programme.
After wrapping up his engagements in Osaka, Trump had expressed his wish to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ.
"While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" he tweeted.
A few hours later, North Korea reciprocated Trump's tweet and said that it was a "very interesting suggestion."
"If this is realised, it would serve as another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations," North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in a statement carried by KCNA.
However, Choe said that the North Korean government did not receive an official proposal from the US administration. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:04 IST

Those manufactured in the nursery of military dictatorship...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hit out at the Opposition parties for calling him a 'selected' prime minister, asserting that those who were "themselves manufactured" during military rule are now using the term to criticise him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:33 IST

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after attending G-20 summit

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here after participating in the 14th G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:04 IST

Plane carrying anti-Pak banners fly over Headingley cricket...

Leeds [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): A plane flying with anti-Pakistan banners unfurled from it was spotted on Saturday over the Headingley cricket ground here where the World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan was underway.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:51 IST

G-20 leaders reaffirm commitment to deny safe havens to economic...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Noting that corruption is a global challenge, leaders of the G-20 countries on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to fight against the menace and deny safe haven to economic offenders.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:00 IST

Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park inaugurated in Cote d'Ivoire

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park (MGIT-BP) was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Cote d'Ivoire Sailas Thangal and country's Vice President Daniel Kablan Duccan at Grand-Bassam in Cote d'Ivoire.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:54 IST

Pakistan: ANP leader shot dead

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): A local leader belonging to the Awami National Party (ANP) was shot dead by unknown assailants here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:38 IST

G-20 leaders resolve to prevent exploitation of Internet for terrorism

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): In view of the growing use of the Internet in carrying out terror activities across the globe, G-20 leaders on Saturday urged online platforms "to do their part" in protecting the people from terrorist and violent extremism conducive to terrorism (VECT) exploitation of th

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:54 IST

Trump's invitation for meeting 'very interesting suggestion': North Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], June 29 (ANI): Hours After Donald Trump proposed a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border, Pyongyang on Saturday called the invitation a "very interesting suggestion" that can advance their bilateral relations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:14 IST

Modi emplanes for New Delhi after G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi on Saturday after participating in the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka and a string of bilateral engagements with various leaders held on the sidelines of the event.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:38 IST

Modi meets Morrison on G-20 sidelines, discusses Indo-Pacific

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed a wide range of issues including Indo-Pacific.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:00 IST

Trump to not impose new tariffs on Chinese goods

Osaka [Japan], June 29 : China on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump has agreed to not impose further tariffs on Chinese exports.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:14 IST

'Productive discussion' with 'critical ally': Ivanka sums up...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): White House advisor and Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has described the meeting between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "productive dialogue" and also termed India a "critical ally".

Read More
iocl