After Imran, contempt cases against PML-N leaders should also be quashed: Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has demanded that the contempt cases against her party leaders should also be quashed as it was done in the case of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

On October 3, the Islamabad High Court dismissed a contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he agreed to apologise for his controversial remarks against a female judge at a rally.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the PML-N leader maintained that the IHC's decision to dismiss the contempt case against the "devil" Imran Khan has "emboldened" him, The News International reported.

She demanded same for her party leaders including Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz, and Nehal Hashmi.

"For years, he has been doing this. And when he does (something illegal) and sees that action will be taken against him, he apologises," Maryam said about Khan who recently escaped being charged for contempt of court, as per The News International.



The PML-N leader said Khan went to the chambers of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologise as he was aware that if he does not do it, then he can be disqualified.

"Was Zeba asked whether she wants to forgive him or not? Do you (courts) know what kind of precedent are you setting? Now, anyone can abuse and threaten any woman in jalsas," she said in the press conference.

Imran Khan had submitted an affidavit in the IHC, assuring the court he would never do anything in future that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary, The Express Tribune reported.

Imran Khan had made some controversial remarks against Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and other officials at a rally on August 20 in Islamabad.

The PTI chief had criticised the female judge after she had approved an extension in the physical remand of his close aide Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The PTI chief was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Sadar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge. The terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening the judge. (ANI)

