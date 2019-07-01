After Kabul blast, terrorists, security forces engage in gunfight

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 (ANI): An exchange of fire between two terrorists and Afghan Security forces broke out after the explosion in Kabul city.

Two terrorists are firing at security forces from a building that is under construction following the blast, Tolo News reported citing official sources.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area.

Ministry of Public Health Wahidullah Mayar said dozens of wounded have been taken to hospitals following the explosion.

An explosion was also reported near the US Embassy here sending smoke billowing over the capital city of Afghanistan on Monday morning.

The explosion reportedly took place in the vicinity of the 2nd district of the city, where the US Embassy and other government buildings are situated, reported Khaama Press.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi confirmed the blast at the densely populated area where the Ministry of Defence is also located.

(ANI)

